NexusLA launches virtual event series to improve equity in entrepreneurship

NexusLA has launched a virtual event series in an effort to provide “a platform and open dialogue discussion space” that will allow the local community to create equity in entrepreneurship, the organization announced today.

The event series “Resolve” will also provide opportunities for entrepreneurs to learn from one another during the COVID-19 pandemic by networking with experienced startup founders and executives who are Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC).

Its launch comes two months after NexusLA released a statement shortly after George Floyd’s death pledging to improve racial equity in tech entrepreneurship.

The Resolve series begins Thursday, Sept. 10, with a 10 a.m. introduction event that will feature a loose, roundtable-style discussion where community members will address key development-stage issues entrepreneurs face. As the series continues, insights and challenges identified by panelists will be used to shape the content and structure of future installations.

Register for the Sept. 10 event for free.