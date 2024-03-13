Nexus Louisiana takes a first step toward finding a new leader

Nexus Louisiana is looking for an executive search firm to spearhead recruitment in finding its next leader.

The Nexus board of directors recently approved an RFP to select a search firm to guide Nexus in its search for a permanent CEO and president, according to Anita Byrne, a partner with SSA Consultants and Nexus board chair.

Nexus is starting the process nearly two years after Genevieve Silverman stepped down from the role in June 2022, citing personal reasons, after 14 years with the organization. Silverman now works for a nonprofit in Virginia, according to her LinkedIn.

Calvin Mills, past board chair for Nexus, has been serving as interim CEO. The Nexus website lists Mills as an administrative management consultant.

As to why the company has not already found permanent leadership, Byrne says the timing of Silverman’s departure played a role.

“She (Silverman) left with kind of a two weeks notice,” she says. “The transition position let us kind of get stable. It took a minute to get the organization, get our hands around it. There were some grants that were finishing up and some things that we were going after. I think it gave the staff a chance to execute the programming that needed to be executed. In Q4 of 2023, we decided to go forward and then the first quarter of 2024 is when we put it into play to get going.”

The RFP lists a tentative timeline that could allow the board to enter a contract with a search firm in early May. It also lists the CEO’s responsibilities.

Byrne says Nexus could select a permanent CEO this year.

“If we can move through the process and have the search firm guide us, there’s a real possibility that the permanent leadership question will be settled this year,” Byrne says. There are obviously some variables there, but that’s certainly the hope in terms of what we’re moving forward with.”

Mills says he will apply for the permanent position when the application process begins.

Interested search firms must submit a proposal by April 3 at 4 p.m., according to a press release.