Nexus Louisiana reveals BREW keynote speakers

Nexus Louisiana on Monday announced the keynote speakers for its 13th annual Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week.

The two keynote speakers will be Dhiraj Mukherjee, co-founder of Shazam, and Felecia Hatcher, CEO of Black Ambition Prize. Both presentations will take place on Thursday, May 9, the last day of the conference.

Mukherjee’s presentation, “Stayin’ Alive,” will explore his approach to entrepreneurship and the lessons he’s learned over the course of his career. Since Shazam was acquired by Apple for $400 million in 2018, Mukherjee has invested in over 250 startups in areas like AI and climate technology. This will be Mukherjee’s first time speaking in the U.S.

Hatcher’s presentation, “Thriving,” will explore how self-discovery and stepping into one’s “Zone of Genius” can drive innovation and pave the road to success. As the CEO of Black Ambition Prize, Hatcher has invested in over 100 entrepreneurs who have collectively raised more than $95 million in funding.

BREW is set to take place at Mid City Tower from Tuesday, May 7, to Thursday, May 9. The three-day conference will feature networking events, panel discussions, workshops and a pitch competition.

See the full schedule here.