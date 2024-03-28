Nexus Louisiana begins releasing BREW schedule and speaker lineup

Nexus Louisiana on Thursday began announcing the schedule and speaker lineup for its 13th annual Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week.

The three-day conference is set to take place at Mid City Tower from Tuesday, May 7, to Thursday, May 9.

BREW will feature networking events, panel discussions, workshops and a pitch competition. This year’s theme is “Stayin’ Alive,” with panels focusing on resilience, adaptability and staying power.

Speakers include:

Abbey Kish of Kish Consulting LLC

Anna Dearmon Kornick of It’s About Time

Boomerang Comedy Theatre

Eddie Slowikowski of Slowikowski & Associates

Henry Hays of DisruptREADY

Jared Woods of Chase Bank

Jordan Basham of Red Six Media

Maameefua Koomson of Quirk-E Creative

Mike Milan of Cash Flow Mike

Miracle Semien of Veaux Pro

Patti Dobrowolski of Up Your Creative Genius

Shawn Gee of Katie Miller Realty

Veronica Reyes of TruFund Financial Services Inc.

See the full schedule here.