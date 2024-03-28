    Nexus Louisiana begins releasing BREW schedule and speaker lineup

    By
    -
    An entrepreneur gives his elevator pitch at a PitchBR event in 2017. (File photo)

    Nexus Louisiana on Thursday began announcing the schedule and speaker lineup for its 13th annual Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week.

    The three-day conference is set to take place at Mid City Tower from Tuesday, May 7, to Thursday, May 9.

    BREW will feature networking events, panel discussions, workshops and a pitch competition. This year’s theme is “Stayin’ Alive,” with panels focusing on resilience, adaptability and staying power.

    Speakers include:

    • Abbey Kish of Kish Consulting LLC
    • Anna Dearmon Kornick of It’s About Time
    • Boomerang Comedy Theatre
    • Eddie Slowikowski of Slowikowski & Associates
    • Henry Hays of DisruptREADY
    • Jared Woods of Chase Bank
    • Jordan Basham of Red Six Media
    • Maameefua Koomson of Quirk-E Creative
    • Mike Milan of Cash Flow Mike
    • Miracle Semien of Veaux Pro
    • Patti Dobrowolski of Up Your Creative Genius
    • Shawn Gee of Katie Miller Realty
    • Veronica Reyes of TruFund Financial Services Inc.

    See the full schedule here.