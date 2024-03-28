Nexus Louisiana begins releasing BREW schedule and speaker lineup

Nexus Louisiana on Thursday began announcing the schedule and speaker lineup for its 13th annual Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week.
The three-day conference is set to take place at Mid City Tower from Tuesday, May 7, to Thursday, May 9.
BREW will feature networking events, panel discussions, workshops and a pitch competition. This year’s theme is “Stayin’ Alive,” with panels focusing on resilience, adaptability and staying power.
Speakers include:
- Abbey Kish of Kish Consulting LLC
- Anna Dearmon Kornick of It’s About Time
- Boomerang Comedy Theatre
- Eddie Slowikowski of Slowikowski & Associates
- Henry Hays of DisruptREADY
- Jared Woods of Chase Bank
- Jordan Basham of Red Six Media
- Maameefua Koomson of Quirk-E Creative
- Mike Milan of Cash Flow Mike
- Miracle Semien of Veaux Pro
- Patti Dobrowolski of Up Your Creative Genius
- Shawn Gee of Katie Miller Realty
- Veronica Reyes of TruFund Financial Services Inc.