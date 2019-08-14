Newly-formed company moves into historic Beauregard Town house 

Personnel placement company GLO Resources has moved into a historic house, built around 1840, at the corner of St. Louis and Government streets in Beauregard Town.

Launched earlier this summer, the company has two facets: 1) operating a personnel placement firm that works with companies to find permanent employees, and 2) offers third-party administration and handling of worker’s compensation claims.

The roughly 4,000-square-foot downtown location appealed to GLO co-founder and CEO Jerith Naquin because of its proximity to the interstate and the house’s physical aesthetic. Downtown is centrally-located, he says, between clients who work in New Orleans and Houston. Most of the company’s clients are in the oil and gas industry, civil and industrial industry and construction.

GLO is currently working to furnish the location, which Naquin aims to have operational by Sept. 3. Grey Hammett III, of NAI/Latter & Blum, brokered the deal.