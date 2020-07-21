Newk’s Eatery shutters restaurant by LSU North Gates

Amid the continuing uncertainty surrounding the restaurant industry during the pandemic, Newk’s Eatery has closed its restaurant on Lake Street by LSU North Gates.

The restaurant’s signage has been removed in the last few weeks and its Facebook page confirmed the business has permanently closed. The closure leaves just one Newk’s Eatery restaurant in Baton Rouge, in the Towne Center. Representatives of the company were unable to be reached for more information before this morning’s deadline.

Founded in 2004 in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk’s Eatery expanded into the Baton Rouge market in 2015, opening restaurants on Corporate Boulevard in the Towne Center, at LSU’s North Gates and in Perkins Rowe mere months apart. At the time, Newk’s founder and CEO Chris Newcomb said the Baton Rouge stores were an important part of the chain’s plan to increase density within the Southeast while expanding into the lower Midwest, along the Gulf Coast and up the East Coast.

Today, the chain has more than 120 corporate-owned restaurants and franchise locations in 16 states, mostly in the Southeast. There are seven Newk’s Eatery locations in Louisiana: in Baton Rouge, Monroe, West Monroe, Bossier City, Shreveport, Ruston and Lafayette.