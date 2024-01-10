New South Branch Library expected to open in spring 2025

The long-awaited South Branch Library, located in Rouzan, is expected to open in spring 2025, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Library officials.

Construction crews broke ground on the $11.6 million project in October, according to assistant library director Mary Stein. While rain did delay the project a little, she says the building is expected to be completed by this time next year.

“Moving in will take more than a hot minute,” she says. “We’re looking at spring 2025.”

Preliminary plans for the 18-800-square-foot library were released in 2018. And money for the project was set aside years ago by the East Baton Rouge Library Board of Control, which has been searching for a south branch site since its original plans to build the library in Rouzan, then under the ownership of developer Tommy Spinosa, fell through in 2013.





