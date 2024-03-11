New SEC climate rules create cost challenges for CFOs

The Securities and Exchange Commission may have dialed back the extent of its new corporate climate-disclosure rule, but finance chiefs still face plenty of challenges and costs as they prepare to comply, The Wall Street Journal reports.

“There is still a significant amount of work that people will need to do to figure out what disclosures they’re going to make,” says Eric Juergens, a corporate partner at law firm Debevoise & Plimpton. “Even if they’ve done a good portion of the work, there will be more to do.”

The securities regulator last week said it would require companies to report emissions from their operations and from energy purchases, also known as Scope 1 and 2, but not certain indirect emissions. That was a backtrack from an SEC proposal in 2022 that would have required companies to disclose Scope 3 emissions, including from their supply chain, as well. Companies had criticized the proposed Scope 3 reporting mandate as complex and costly.

But tackling Scope 1 and 2 emissions disclosures for the first time will be far from effortless for many companies.

“I don’t think anybody looked at the rule and said, ‘Oh thank goodness, this is going to be super easy,’” says Steve Soter, vice president and industry principal at business-reporting software provider Workiva. “I don’t think anybody’s saying that. But by comparison, it has gotten a little bit less effort-intensive.”

The most challenging part of the rule for companies will likely be obtaining a high level of assurance on their Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse-gas emissions, Soter says. Some companies’ sustainability teams aren’t used to the level of regulatory scrutiny that financial-reporting personnel are, but both teams will need to jointly own climate data under the new rules, Soter says. The requirements could prompt companies to invest more in technology and seek consultants’ help to facilitate the review and strengthen their controls, he says.

