New Schools for Baton Rouge CEO touts benefits of charter schools at DC hearing

Speaking before the House Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary and Secondary Education in Washington on Wednesday, New Schools for Baton Rouge CEO Kenneth Campbell made his case for how charter schools benefit students and their families.

In 2007, Campbell was tapped by the Louisiana Department of Education to serve as the founding director of the state’s charter school office. In that role, he led efforts to rebuild New Orleans’ education system in the wake of Hurricane Katrina by empowering educators to relaunch their schools as charter schools. He says those efforts have succeeded.

“Before Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans was the second-lowest-performing school district in Louisiana with a graduation rate of less than 60%,” Campbell says. “Recent studies now show that New Orleans, an all-charter district, has one of the highest academic growth rates of any urban school district in the country.”

In his current role at New Schools for Baton Rouge, Campbell is working to drive the same type of improvement in the Capital City.

In Baton Rouge, almost 30% of public school students attend a charter school, and Campbell says demand will only continue to grow as more parents take note of charter schools’ steadily improving performance.

“As with most districts nationwide, Baton Rouge schools have struggled to recover from COVID-19,” Campbell says. “However, in the state’s most recent performance evaluation, almost 70% of our charter schools surpassed their 2019 school performance scores, compared with less than 40% of the district’s traditional schools.”

According to Campbell, Baton Rouge charter schools have seen success largely because of the autonomy they offer to educators. In his view, that autonomy allows charter schools to serve as catalysts for educational innovation.

“We are deeply appreciative that Congress continues to allocate resources to the charter school program and we hope that charter schools continue to enjoy strong, bipartisan support,” Campbell says.

On the opposite side of the opinion spectrum is U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore.

In her opening remarks at Wednesday’s hearing, Bonamici noted that 1,100 U.S. charter schools are operated by for-profit entities. Many of those charter schools lack internal guardrails, posing risks to student learning and enabling fraud, waste and abuse of federal funds, she says. She also raised concerns about civil rights issues within charter schools, as well as the high number of charter schools that close—often abruptly—within their first five years of operation.

“Charter schools are not subject to the same level of oversight and accountability as traditional public schools, and as a result, we often do not know whether charter schools will provide students with any meaningful benefits,” Bonamici says. “Concerningly, in many instances, charter schools are another way for my colleagues across the aisle to divert taxpayer dollars and community resources from already-struggling public schools.”