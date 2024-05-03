New restaurant building is proposed for S Sherwood Forest Boulevard

A developer is proposing to tear down a building that has been home to various restaurants on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard to build a new eatery.

Donnie Jarreau Developments LLC is proposing to rezone the property at 3410 S Sherwood Forest Boulevard from rural and a restaurant that serves alcohol to light commercial for a restaurant that will not serve alcohol, according to an application filed with the Planning Department.

The plans for the property are subject to approval by the Planning Commission, which is expected to consider the item at its June meeting.

The location was vacated by Big John’s Fast Fries. Before that, it was home to Best Boilers and Royal Kabob.

The application proposes a new restaurant be built on the 0.85-acre site, albeit outside the current building footprint.

Giovanni Mucciacciaro owns the property, and Mark Hebert, with Kurz-Hebert Commercial Real Estate, manages the property.

Judah Vedros with Kurz-Hebert says the property is under a live contract; additional information about the project cannot be shared until the deal is closed.