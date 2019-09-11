New plasma center being built on Coursey Boulevard

BioLife Plasma Services is entering the Louisiana market with a planned center on Coursey Boulevard, near the Sherwood Forest intersection.

The property was previously a Ryan’s restaurant and Supreme Hibachi Buffet. It was rezoned in March from rural to light commercial use. The existing building on the property will be replaced with a new 14,200-square-foot facility, for which a permit was granted late last month. Construction is estimated to cost $3 million and the center is expected to open in June 2020.

BioLife Plasma centers in other markets reportedly hire about 50 employees.

BioLife, which operates over 100 centers nationwide, has announced plans to enter several new markets, including Nevada and Louisiana. BioLife Plasma Services is part of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, a research and development global biopharmaceutical company based in Japan. Takeda’s American depositary shares began being traded on the New York Stock Exchange in December.