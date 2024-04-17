New Orleans sheds its murder capital title

Homicides in New Orleans are down about 40% so far this year, part of the nation’s quickest homicide rate decline in decades, reports Axios.

While crime rates have been declining nationwide since 2022, the nation is on track to see one of its lowest levels in crimes and homicides since President Barack Obama was in office.

While New Orleans declines are notable, Boston has seen the steepest decreases. Reported homicides have declined in the Massachusetts capital by 82%.

The trend of declining homicides does not apply to Baton Rouge, which has counted 33 homicides so far this year, compared to 16 during the same stretch last year.

