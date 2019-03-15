New O’Reilly Auto Parts planned for Perkins Road

Baton Rouge developers Donnie Jarreau and Kent Walker are developing a new O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Perkins Road, about a half mile from the Siegen Lane intersection—their sixth in the Capital Region in the past two years.

Construction on the 7,000-square-foot building will start in the next 60 days, with the store completed within six months. O’Reilly was attracted to the property because of the traffic count, area demographics and a perceived void in the immediate area for discount auto parts, Jarreau says.

“They’re very selective on their real estate,” Jarreau says, adding that the company’s strong stock price makes them a strong financial tenant. “The discount auto parts industry is very lucrative.”

Jarreau and Kent bought the 1.39-acre property for $750,000 from Perkins Oak Plaza LLC, who was represented by Mark Hebert and Colin Smith of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate. Jarreau and Kent represented themselves in the transaction.