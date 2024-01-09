New laws that went into effect in Louisiana this year

Several new laws went into effect in Louisiana, reports the USA Today network, dealing with telehealth services and certain medical treatments for minors, among other issues.

Among the most prominent bills that went into effect Jan. 1 is House Bill 648, which bans gender-affirming care for transgender minors in Louisiana. It specifically prohibits those under the age of 18 from receiving certain procedures, medications, hormone treatments and surgeries.

Other laws that went into effect include child support changes, pet insurance requirements and health coverage for cancer patients’ fertility preservation services.

See the full list of laws that went into effect.





