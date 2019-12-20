New Jersey firm buys condos near LSU, rebrands them as apartments

A New Jersey-based real estate investment firm has bought nearly 300 condo units near LSU and rebranded them as an apartment community.

The company, Cider Moon Investment Group, bought nine units from Covington-based Stirling Communities and another 274 units from SC Tiger Manor LLC. The 274 units had previously been rented under the Tiger Manor Apartments brand.

The condominium development, built in 1971, has been rebranded as The Bradshaw Apartments and features one- and two-bedroom units.

Cider Moon bought the units in separate deals, which were filed Thursday morning, through July Street Property Holdings LLC. Though based in the Northeast, the company specializes in residential multifamily and student housing in the Southeast, mostly in Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and Florida.

The price of the deals were recorded as $100 cash “and for other good and valuable consideration.”