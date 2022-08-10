New family-owned cafe features specialty coffees and beignets

Cafe Beignet Done That is now open on Coursey Boulevard near the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

The cafe is owned and managed by Alyssa Hobdy, who wanted “to go [her] own way” after working for a corporate coffee establishment.

Hobdy and her family, which includes her father and business partner, Daryl Hobdy, have frequented beignet shops for years, but she noticed that the coffee at many of the shops was underwhelming.

“I wanted to deliver good coffee along with beignets and bring a nice little beignet shop to this side of town,” she says.

The biggest draw to the cafe is its beignets, she says, but the menu has all manner of hot and cold coffee drinks, including cappuccinos, Americanos and macchiatos, as well as non-coffee selections such as hot chocolate, juice and lemonade.

Hobdy’s favorite drink is her own recent creation: a Reese’s latte that uses Ghirardelli chocolate and Reese’s peanut butter to create a rich, smooth coffee drink.