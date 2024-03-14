New data shows Louisiana trailing its Southern peers in population growth

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that approximately 60% of counties saw population gains from 2022 to 2023, up from the 52% of counties that saw gains from 2021 to 2022.

That trend is reflected in the South, where approximately 67% of counties experienced population growth in 2023, up from 59% in 2022.

But is that trend reflected in Louisiana specifically? The short answer is “no, not really.”

While a handful of parishes did see moderate population gains from 2022 to 2023—Ascension, Iberville and Livingston among them—no parish saw a population growth of higher than 1.5%. Every other Southern state had at least one county that experienced a population growth of higher than 1.5%, and many of them had several.

East Baton Rouge Parish saw its population drop from 450,091 in 2022 to 448,467 in 2023—its third straight year of population decline.

Parishes that saw the steepest drops in population from 2022 to 2023 include Bienville, Cameron, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Madison, Moorehouse, Orleans, St. Mary and West Carroll.

Among counties with a population of 20,000 or more, the 10 that grew the fastest from 2022 to 2023 were all in the South—six in Texas, two in Georgia and one each in South Carolina and Virginia.

[Source: U.S. Census Bureau]