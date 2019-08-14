New center to provide career readiness courses to deaf, visually impaired students

The Louisiana Special School District unveiled its renovated career and technical education center this afternoon at the joint campus of the Louisiana School for the Deaf and the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired, off Brightside Drive.

The center, called the CTE D.R.E.A.M. Academy will provide nearly 100 students who are deaf or have visual impairments access to many of the same career prep courses available to students across the state. Some of the courses offered include agriculture technology, auto mechanics, business management, carpentry, certified nursing assistant, hospitality and welding.

The Louisiana Department of Education paid for the $250,000 renovation of the 50,000-square-foot center. Sydni Dunn, press secretary for the department, says they’re trying to change the narrative for what this particular population of students are able to accomplish.

The building was previously used for vocational training for students attending the Louisiana School for the Deaf.

The center has also partnered with the LSU AgCenter and the LSU Department of Agricultural and Extension Education and Evaluation to guide the academy’s agricultural education program.