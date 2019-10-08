New 80-mile pipeline coming to Louisiana LNG market

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expanding and extending its Acadian natural gas system to deliver growing volumes of natural gas from the Haynesville Shale in northeast Louisiana to the LNG market in south Louisiana.

The project will include the construction of an approximately 80-mile pipeline originating near Cheneyville, on Enterprise’s Acadian Haynesville Extension to third party interconnects near Gillis, including multiple pipelines serving LNG export facilities in South Louisiana and southeast Texas.

As part of the project, Enterprise also plans to increase capacity on the Acadian Haynesville Extension by adding horsepower to its compressor station in DeSoto Parish. When completed, the expansion and extension project will increase the Acadian system’s capability to transport Haynesville natural gas production from 1.8 billion cubic feet per day to 2.1 billion cubic feet per day. The project is supported by long-term customer contracts and is expected to begin service in mid-2021.

