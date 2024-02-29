Nepotism is alive and well in the workplace

A new survey indicates that companies value a candidate’s connections more than their skills, Inc., reports.

Global recruiter Robert Walters surveyed 6,000 professionals in North America, including employers and employees, about diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in the workplace.

Inc. reports that 77% of companies in the survey acknowledge weighing a candidate’s personal connections above their skills when making hiring decisions. Conversely, 11% of companies report having protocols preventing nepotism.

Economic background also often factors into advancement opportunities, the survey reveals. Candidates with a wealthier background have a 71% higher chance of getting a promotion than those from the working class.

They also have a better understanding of how to climb the career ladder than their working-class co-workers, more than 70% of whom are unsure of what they need to do to progress.

“Every demographic group examined in this research holds a pivotal role in our North American workforce,” Walters says. “Failing to fully understand their unique needs not only impacts a company’s financial performance but also the way in which we operate as a society.”

To combat the issues, experts suggest that business leaders examine every step of the hiring process and implement active measures to prevent nepotism. Read the full report.





