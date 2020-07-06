Nearly a dozen Baton Rouge companies receive at least $5M from PPP

Eleven Baton Rouge-based companies received between $5 million and $10 million in Payroll Protection Program funds this spring, according to data made public today by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Those companies that received the largest amount of federal assistance are mainly in the medical and industrial services fields, according to the data, and the loans helped to retain up to hundreds of jobs at each company. Valluzzo Companies, a Baton Rouge-based McDonald’s franchisee, retained the most jobs with its PPP funds, keeping 500 employees.

The companies who received the funds are: Century Rehabilitation, EQ Health Solutions, JM Test Systems, John H. Carter Co., Kean Miller LLP, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Palagroup Inc., Postlewaite & Netterville, Premium Inspection and Testing, The Lofton Corp. and Valluzzo Companies.

More than 46 companies in Baton Rouge received loans between $2 million and $5 million.

