Natural gas companies call for carbon tax 

A leading natural gas trade association came out in support of carbon taxes Tuesday, as pressure increases on the oil and gas industry to better work with government on addressing climate change, The Houston Chronicle reports.

Representing companies including ExxonMobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Cabot and Southwestern Energy, Natural Gas Supply Association President Dena Wiggins said member companies were unanimous in their support for taxing carbon emissions and suggested more in the industry were likely to follow.

“It’s such a huge, important national conversation, every trade association has to be thinking about it,” she says. “We’re likely not going to be the last.”

The Natural Gas Supply Association says it is not yet lobbying for any one specific proposal, but broadly supports carbon taxes that also eliminate existing regulations on carbon and deliver revenues not to the government but directly to consumers.

The move comes as a number of state regulators are debating how to go about decarbonizing the power grid, including direct subsidies for nuclear plants, which have been closing at a fast pace in recent years amid increasing competition from gas and renewables. At the same time, some cities are weighing bans on natural gas in a bid to address climate change. Read the full story.