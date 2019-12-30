National championship game pushes Visit Baton Rouge to up out-of-state marketing

Before LSU takes on Clemson at the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans, residents of Athens, Ohio, might notice billboards—as well as print, digital and social media advertisements—that read, “Welcome to the Land of Eaux.”

It’s part of an ongoing Visit Baton Rouge media campaign intended to lure Ohioans—particularly those from LSU quarterback Joe Burrow’s hometown of Athens—to Baton Rouge for at least a day trip and, at best, a hotel stay, during the high-profile event.

The campaign, which began immediately after Burrow won the coveted Heisman Trophy on Dec. 14, will continue through Jan. 13, when the championship game takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. So far, Visit Baton Rouge has spent some $20,000 and garnered 1.4 million outdoor impressions, expecting to spend another $5,000 to $10,000 before the game.

“We started in Athens because there’s so much synergy and connection between [Baton Rouge and Athens],” says Karron Alford, the agency’s director of marketing and technology. “They’ve put LSU signs up, dressed in LSU colors—everything.”

While the campaign has been limited to Athens, where it has “educated fans on Baton Rouge culture,” Alford says the agency plans to extend its reach to other markets, including LSU alumni hubs like Texas, Florida and California.

But LSU’s recent victory could also ironically prove a challenge for Baton Rouge hotels, which will be welcoming fewer fans of out-of-state teams as LSU fans likely stay at home.

Adding to the challenge of filling hotel rooms is Gov. John Bel Edwards’ postponement of the traditional inaugural ball from the day of the game until late next year in New Orleans.

“That will have a slight impact on it,” says Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Paul Arrigo. “I think we would’ve had more business.”

Several hotels have already begun marketing deals for the Monday night game, such as L’Auberge Casino and Hotel in Baton Rouge (28% discount), Trident Inn & Suites (19% discount) and Best Western Plus Executive (18% discount). Rates in Ascension Parish—which is closer to New Orleans and has a booming hotel industry—appear to be going for slightly higher than usual, at least currently.

The hotels could not be reached for further comment prior to this morning’s deadline.