Music streaming app wins LSU Venture Challenge

Revibe, a music streaming and sharing application, won the 2019 Venture Challenge, securing a $12,000 award, LSU’s Stephenson Entrepreneurship Institute announced.

The ninth Annual Venture Challenge business plan/pitch competition was open to all LSU students with existing businesses or business ideas each year. Three LSU student businesses were selected to present before a panel of judges in the competition for a share of $25,000 in the ninth annual challenge. The maximum amount a team can win is $15,000 and the minimum is $1,000.

Second place went to Suds, an app based wash/fold and dry cleaning service. Third place went to TampeRX, a proprietary medical device designed to solve multiple problems relating to secure medication procurement and dispensing. Suds received $8,000 for the second place finish and TampeRX received a $5,000 award.

Past Venture Challenge successes include Mashball and Daniel Outdoors in 2015, United Ariel and Tonal Innovation in 2016 and Performance Mods in 2017.

The pitch event was held last Tuesday at Tin Roof Brewery. Read the full announcement.