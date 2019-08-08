Multiple residential developments heading to Planning Commission 

The Planning Commission will consider plans for multiple proposed subdivisions in south Baton Rouge, near LSU, at its meeting later this month.

The Waters Edge at Lexington Estates will be a 45-acre single-family residential subdivision off of Lexington Lakes Avenue. The subdivision plans to have 177 lots and 11 common areas, with nearly four lots per acre. Greg Flores, with Lexington Land Development, is listed as the property owner on the application, which was submitted by Chad Stevens of Baton Rouge-based MR Engineering & Survey. Flores was unable to be reached before this afternoon’s deadline for more information.

Developer Charles “Windy” Gladney Jr. applied for the first and second filings of Woodstock Park, a proposed 53-acre subdivision to be located off Nicholson Drive, near The University Club and the proposed Waters Edge. The vacant property, owned by BREC, was deemed “obsolete” in a BREC study and was approved earlier this year to be sold for $3.6 million. The subdivision is slated to have 213 residential lots—at four units per acre—and will feature five common areas, according to the Planning Department’s staff report.

After pushback from Sherwood Forest residents, developers have pulled from the commission agenda plans for a 270-lot subdivision to be built on the 86-acre site of the former Sherwood Forest Country Club golf course. The course has been closed since 2013.

The item withdrawn was a request for the property to be rezoned from single-family residential (A1) to rural. Developers have resubmitted the property to be rezoned, says assistant planning director Ryan Holcomb, to single-family residential (A2.7), which has larger lots than rural zoning, for the Planning Commission’s September meeting. A related item on the agenda, the subdivision’s final plans, have been deferred by Planning Director Frank Duke until the September meeting.

Finally, because of some “unresolved issues” with the final development plans for the proposed Creekside Cottages on Ben Hur Road, Holcomb says Duke also elected to defer those plans to be considered at next month’s meeting. The request to amend the property’s land use from office to compact neighborhood isn’t dependent on passage of the plan, Holcomb says, and will still be considered at August’s meeting.

