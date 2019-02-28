Mr. Taco Cantina, Ice House Bar & Grill close on Airline Highway

The owners of Mr. Taco Cantina and the neighboring Ice House Bar & Grill have closed the two restaurants located in Barringer Crossing II on Airline Highway, near Baringer Foreman Road.

Todd Pevey, regional partner with St. John Properties, who handles leasing for the retail and office park, says the businesses were closed sometime in the past two weeks.

Jeremy McKnight bought Mr. Taco Cantina with business partner Benjamin Landry in December 2015, relocating the restaurant two years later next to Icehouse, which McKnight already owned. McKnight was unable to be reached for more information before this morning’s deadline.

Pevey says he’s talking to multiple interested parties for the two spaces and expects to have new leases inked within the next three months. Driving interest, he says, is the recent expansion of city sewer services in the area to accommodate the Long Farm Village development.

“What you’ll see in the next 6 to 12 months,” says Pevey, “is a lot of new businesses popping up in this area.”