MPAA report: Domestic box office sold record $11.9B in tickets

The domestic box office reported record-high revenues in 2018, the Los Angeles Times reports, contributing to a worldwide 1% increase in movie ticket sales that totaled $41.1 billion.

U.S. and Canadian movie theaters sold $11.9 billion in tickets in 2018, according to the Motion Picture Association of America’s annual survey, a 7% increase from 2017. The number of tickets sold also rose by 5% to 1.3 billion, though it’s still down from the 1.42 billion high a decade ago.

Responsible for the domestic uptick—especially after the previous year’s 2.5% box office drop—were a string of 2018 Hollywood blockbusters, including Walt Disney’s “Avengers: Infinity War’ and “Black Panther.” A typical moviegoer in the U.S. and Canada bought five tickets in 2018, up from 4.7 tickets in 2017. Read the full story.