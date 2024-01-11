Moving companies confirm it: There’s an exodus from Louisiana

New data from two of the country’s largest moving companies could add more evidence to support the ongoing exodus from Louisiana as exemplified by federal data, reports The Center Square.

The U.S. Census data released in December shows the Pelican State lost the seventh most residents to domestic migration to other states between July 2022 and July 2023.

While 29,692 residents moved to other states, that figure represents a 38% decline from the 47,539 who left the year prior. Since a baseline estimate of 4,657,785 in April 2020, Louisiana’s population has declined by 84,036 to 4,573,749 in July 2023. The state’s population peaked at 4,681,346 in 2016, according to the Census data.

Both U-Haul and Allied show significantly more residents moving out of Louisiana than moving in, though the companies present their data in different ways.

The 2023 Allied U.S. Moving Migration Report shows 56.7% of its business in Louisiana involved outbound moves, compared to 43.3% inbound. Top destinations for those moving from Baton Rouge included Houston, Austin, Denver, Dallas and Washington, D.C.

