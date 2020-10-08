Motel 6 property on Rieger Road sells for nearly $3M

The Motel 6 property on Rieger Road, near Interstate 10 and Siegen Road, has sold for $2.9 million.

Doing business as Maha Laxmi LLC, Rishi Patel bought the property from Tiger Hospitality, represented by Shardulsinh Sayania of Baton Rouge.

Patel of Denham Springs is also listed as an owner of the Quality Suites Baton Rouge East, on O’Neal Lane near Interstate 12.

Multimillion hotel deals have been rare this year in Baton Rouge, after 2019 saw several, according to Daily Report records.

The hotel is one of several in the area that have been involved in talks with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office and members of the business community regarding a growing problem with panhandling and trash on Rieger Road, near the busy commercial intersection of Siegen Lane and Interstate 10.