Mortgage rates creeping up again, dimming housing revival hopes 

Mortgage rates have once again risen to nearly 7%, The Wall Street Journal reports, threatening the housing revival that many had hoped for this year.

While mortgage rates had eased some at the start of the year, helping to spur some activity in the sluggish market, shifts in expectations for the Federal Reserve have pushed rates back toward 7%, a level they haven’t reached since December.

The average rate on the standard 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.88%, according to a survey of lenders released Thursday by mortgage-finance giant Freddie Mac. That is up from 6.82% a week earlier. A separate measure of average mortgage rates, from the Mortgage Bankers Association, rose to 7% this week.

Higher mortgage rates have put homeownership out of reach for many Americans as a difference of a few percentage points can add hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest over the life of a loan.

