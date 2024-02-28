More than a quarter of Louisiana’s rural hospitals are vulnerable to closing

A new report has identified more than 25% of Louisiana’s rural hospitals as “vulnerable to closure,” reports WBRZ-TV.

The analysis by healthcare consulting firm Chartis was based on indicators such as declining reimbursements, reduced operating margins and staffing shortages.

Since Chartis’ initial report four years ago, 30 hospitals once identified as vulnerable have since shut their doors. The repercussions of shuttering rural hospitals are catastrophic for two reasons: putting rural residents’ health at risk and creating economic ramifications.

“It’s a lot when you consider that hospitals are critical to those 30 environments,” says Lee Chastant, CEO at West Feliciana Parish Hospital, on the impact of the recent closures.

West Feliciana Parish Hospital fields 150 to 200 emergency calls a month, and its emergency room sees 6,000 people a year.

Rural hospitals are known as “safety nets,” hospitals that provide health care to individuals regardless of their insurance status.

“People don’t realize that in many counties and parishes, in our case, the hospital may be the biggest employer and one of the biggest generators of economics in the community,” Chastant says. “Additional physicians in the community that service our community, they would have nowhere to send their patients. We wouldn’t have an emergency room. We wouldn’t have an ambulance service. All the specialists would have to go away.”

