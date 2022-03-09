More than 4 million people quit their jobs in January

Some 4.3 million Americans quit or changed jobs in January, edging down a bit compared to December but still in record-high territory in yet another sign that workers continue to have the upper hand in a tight labor market, according to The Washington Post.

Employers hired 6.5 million people in January, while reporting 11.3 million job openings that month, as the omicron variant picked up speed in many parts of the country, according to a new report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“It is, by many measures, the tightest labor market ever,” said Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter. “Employers are having to play tug-of-war to get half an employee.”

The number of people who quit their jobs decreased slightly, by 151,000 in January. Even so, quits in the finance and insurance sector rose by 30,000, an indication that white-collar workers are looking for new opportunities as many offices move ahead with reopening plans. Read the full story.