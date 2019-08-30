Mini Macarons children’s boutique opening on Perkins next week 

After watching multiple children’s boutique’s close around Baton Rouge the past few years, Sarah Heroman is working to open her own shop—Mini Macarons—on Perkins Road, between Siegen and Pecue lanes, next to Billy Heroman’s.

“I feel there’s an opportunity in the marketplace right now for children’s boutiques, so I pushed and went for it,” says Heroman, who’s worked with the Billy Heroman’s buying team for nearly a decade. The timing was right.”

Heroman, a first-time entrepreneur, is working to load the store’s inventory into the business’ point-of-sale system and furnish the 2,000-square-foot shop, aiming to have the store open on Thursday. The Texas-native will staff the shop along with four employees.

The store will sell items for those ranging from newborns to 12 years of age, a variety Heroman hopes will set them apart from other shops in town. In addition to clothing, she’s stocking shoes, accessories and gifts—including macarons—with the goal of being a one-stop-shop for children’s needs. There’s also a play French bakery in the back of the shop for children.

“A family with multiple children at different ages can come in and find something for every child,” Heroman says.