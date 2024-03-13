Mid-market companies looking at AI as a way to weather a potential downturn

Leaders of middle-market companies are feeling confident that artificial intelligence can lift their prospects for 2024, even while they prepare for a possible economic downturn, reports Inc. magazine.

A sentiment survey by KeyBank of 400 owners and executive leaders at mid-market companies, defined by the bank as businesses with $10 million to $2 billion in annual revenue, found that 73% of respondents have an “excellent or very good” outlook for their business in 2024. What’s more, 56% of those leaders say their positive outlook was mainly driven by improved efficiency in their business operations, while 54% say they were most encouraged by improvements in technology like generative AI.

Mid-market companies are an “extraordinarily resilient part of the economy,” according to Ken Gavrity, head of KeyBank’s commercial division, and have maintained revenue and job growth in the face of recent economic crises. According to the National Center for the Middle Market, revenues in 2023 increased for 83% of mid-market companies.

As for how mid-market companies managed to achieve that growth, Gavrity says they are investing in technology that can drive efficiency, with 44% of mid-market business leaders reporting that they had implemented AI as a method of expansion in the past year.

Businesses are “dipping their toe” into AI in low-risk ways, such as creating customized onboarding content to help new employees get up to speed at a faster pace, helping contact center employees quickly surface important user information, and helping leaders quickly synthesize competitive intelligence documents. By integrating AI in these “risk-averse” methods, business owners are seeing tangible positive outcomes from the technology, according to Gavrity, and are now looking at more advanced use cases.

