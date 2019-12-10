Mid City Craft Wine and Brew closing on Jefferson 

Mid City Craft Wine and Brew, located in the Goodwood Village shopping center on Jefferson Highway, will be closing at the end of the year, the business announced Tuesday morning on Facebook.

The store, located in a suite next to Brew Ha-Ha!, carried a variety of boutique and family-owned winery selections, as well as local craft beers. Gabe Daigle, who opened the shop with his brother Jacob in May 2018, says although they feel they gave the business “a good run, the numbers just didn’t add up.”

“There’s a lot going on in Mid City,” Daigle says. “Opening the business was a pleasant experience, and the neighborhood was welcoming, but looking forward, we just don’t know if the concept will continue to grow.”

The store will remain open through the holiday season, with a sale following Christmas. Daigle expects to close the shop Dec. 31.