Microsoft AI expert to speak during symposium at LSU

Chelsea Sparrow, culture and creative lead on the global search and AI team at Microsoft, will speak at LSU next week about her experiences driving brand partnerships, curated experiences and innovative storytelling surrounding the company’s AI applications.

Sparrow’s speech is part of LSU Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs’ 2024 John Breaux Symposium taking place next week, which is focusing on AI in mass communication. The symposium will feature live demos from AI experts and explore its use in communication industries, along with the accompanying ethical considerations.

“AI technology is here and it’s already triggered massive changes across industries,” Sparrow says. “In a constantly evolving technological landscape, it’s incredibly important for emerging practitioners and scholars alike to learn how to use these tools to their advantage.”

Sparrow will join Avriel Epps, a computational social scientist and Ph.D. candidate at Harvard University, for a keynote panel moderated by LSU Executive Vice President and Provost Roy Haggerty on the cultural and developmental impacts of AI, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m on Tuesday.

The free symposium event is scheduled to last from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Holliday Forum of the LSU Journalism Building.

Learn more about the event. Register for the event on Eventbrite or watch the livestream on the Manship School’s Youtube Channel.