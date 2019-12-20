Michigan company buys apartments off Harrell’s Ferry Road

The Michigan-based Contour Companies—which operates the Sable Chase at Sherwood apartments in Baton Rouge—has recently purchased a 9-acre parcel where the apartments sit along Boulevard De Province and off North Harrell’s Ferry Road, according to sales documents.

Records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office show Contour Companies bought the property through Contour Sable Chase LLC—which registered as an LLC in Louisiana in August. The company paid more than $4.5 million for the property, which features 208 apartment units spread among 35 buildings.

The buyer was represented by Joseph A. Nathan, who manages the LLC.

The seller is listed as the Michigan-headquartered CD 2007-CD5 Boulevard de Province LLC, represented in the deal by Steven D. Ferreira, vice president of LNR Partners LLC. Its registered agent on file is CT Corporation System, located on Plaza Tower Drive in Baton Rouge.

Parties representing the buyer or seller couldn’t be reached for comment for further details before this afternoon’s deadline.