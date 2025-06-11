Metro Council to vote on adviser for River Center redevelopment

At its meeting Wednesday, the Metro Council will vote on whether to move forward with Hunden Partners as the “owner’s adviser” for the redevelopment of the Raising Cane’s River Center.

The redevelopment project’s oversight committee has recommended to the council that Hunden serve as owner’s adviser. If tonight’s item passes, that recommendation will be formally accepted and the parish attorney will be authorized to commence contract negotiations with Hunden. The contract with Hunden will need to be separately approved by the Metro Council at a later date.

The plan for the River Center, prompted in part by the proposed development of LSU’s new $400 million arena just 2 miles away, is to redevelop the complex to cater primarily to conventions and construct an adjacent headquarters hotel. Baton Rouge is one of the largest cities in the country to lack a full-fledged convention center.

As owner’s adviser, Hunden, an international real estate development advisory firm headquartered in Chicago, will guide next steps before working to attract potential developers.

Hunden is also advising LSU on the development of its arena, per media reports.

Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Jill Kidder, who serves as vice chair of the project’s oversight committee, told Daily Report last week that Hunden’s industry expertise and national reputation helped the firm stand out from the five other companies that submitted proposals. The project’s oversight committee is chaired by District 10 Metro Council member Carolyn Coleman.

“Hunden is a thought leader in this industry right now,” Kidder said. “And they’re working with so many other communities who are doing this, so they’ve got what I would call the ‘old-fashioned Rolodex.’ They have the contacts with developers who are wanting to do this.”

If all goes according to plan, a request for proposal—a formal solicitation for development bids—will be issued within a year. Kidder hopes the project, likely to be funded through a public-private partnership, will be completed by 2031 or 2032.

To facilitate the development of LSU’s new arena, the Metro Council last year passed a noncompete ordinance restricting the River Center’s live entertainment events to 3,500 attendees for the next 30 years. Hockey has a separate attendance cap of 8,500. The River Center would continue to host midsize performances, participatory sports tournaments and Baton Rouge Zydeco games in addition to conventions and meetings, while LSU’s new arena would host large-scale performances and LSU sporting events.

Read more about the project here.