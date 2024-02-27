Metro Council to consider extending police recruitment incentive payments

A pair of proposals aiming to better recruit and retain city police officers and staff for the Juvenile Detention Center will be introduced to the Metro Council on Wednesday.

One item would extend the eligibility period of the one-time recruitment and retention incentive payments previously approved by the Metro Council for newly hired police officers. The bonus program was introduced in 2023 to combat Baton Rouge’s police officer shortage but has since expired.

If the extension is approved, newly hired police officers who receive a satisfactory review from their supervisor by Nov. 15 will receive recruitment and retention incentive pay in incremental payments totaling either $10,000 for non-POST-certified officers or $15,000 for POST-certified officers. Police officers must be hired no later than July 27 to be eligible.

Another item would grant pay raises for staff members of the Departments of Juvenile Services and Human Resources, which have experienced continued difficulty with recruiting and retaining employees to staff the Juvenile Detention Center.

Also on Wednesday’s Metro council agenda:

The construction of a new arena as a venue for entertainment and sports.

A cooperative endeavor agreement with the East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority relating to the levy, collection, use and application of sales and use tax collected in connection with ExxonMobil construction projects and funding of dedicated tax projects.

Amendments to FuturEBR, the 20-year comprehensive land use and development plan for Baton Rouge and the parish’s unincorporated areas.

Two professional services agreements totaling $165,000 for the administration and operation of community-based violence intervention programs.

