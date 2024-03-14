Mera Salon and Spa Suites acquired by Texas company

Baton Rouge-based Mera Salon and Spa Suites has been acquired by Texas-based My Salon Suite, the salon franchise announced Thursday.

Mera Salon and Spa Suites opened in the Highland Park Marketplace in early 2019. Similar to a business incubator, the salon concept offered suites to rent for beauty industry entrepreneurs.

Blair Clouatre, who opened the business with her husband, Dustin, told Daily Report at the time that she visited a few similar salon suites while on a family vacation to Austin, and wanted to bring the concept “with a little more luxury” to Baton Rouge.

After opening the salon suites, she later expanded the business with a Gonzales location in summer 2022.

Clouatre says in a prepared statement that she wasn’t looking to sell her business but considered the offer after My Salon Suites pitched the deal.

The acquisition is part of My Salon Suites’ expansion push. The company acquired 13 salon locations last year and plans to open an additional 43 stores this year. With the acquisition, My Salon Suites will operate eight salon locations in Louisiana.