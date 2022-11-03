Meet the team behind the Zippy’s famous sign and sayings

The 20-something-foot metal marquee sign outside of Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos & More is not afraid to say what everyone else in Baton Rouge is thinking. And for that, it has become a can’t-miss part of Baton Rouges’ culture—especially in early November when LSU plays football rival The University of Alabama.

“There is some public discord about it. People are like, ‘You’ve gotta take that down.’” Neal Hendrick, owner of Zippy’s, says. “Well, I’ve got five people out there standing in front of the sign laughing their [asses] off, taking pictures of it. If you don’t like that kind of humor, then we’re probably not the kind of place you’ll have fun eating at.”

After opening just 16 days after 9/11, Hendrick took initiative three months later to cheer the public up with a silly sign that read, “Yes, we’re open.”

“We’re the underdog of Mexican food,” Hendrick says. “We had to do something to attract attention. Something that’ll make people laugh.”

Twenty-one years later, the sign is still changed out every few days with quippy sayings. After years of creating the signs himself, Hendricks’ staff and community began weaving their ideas into the mix and today the public calls and messages the Zippy’s team with suggestions regularly. Read the full story from 225 Magazine.