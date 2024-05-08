Meet the 2024 Influential Women in Business

Meet nine women who are making a difference in the Capital Region.

They find a way to make it all look so easy despite the myriad challenges of high-pressure careers, growing families, serving on local boards, volunteering at area nonprofits, and operating on the national stage. And somehow, many even manage to mentor others along the way.

The 2024 Influential Women in Business balance all these demands—and more—though it hasn’t been a leisurely climb for any of this year’s nine honorees. And while their personal and career paths are varied, there are a few common threads that emerge when speaking with the honorees about how they’ve reached this point in their lives.

Meet this year’s class of Influential Women in Business.