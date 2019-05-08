Meet the 2019 Influential Women in Business

Managing high-pressure careers, growing families and serving in the community, these women make it all look easy.

The 2019 Influential Women in Business balance all these demands, and more, with grace and humility.

But it’s not easy—and it hasn’t been a leisurely climb for any of this year’s 10 honorees, all of whom are profiled in the new Business Report cover package.

Check out the complete profiles of each of this year’s honorees, which includes:

• Stephanie Cargile, public and government affairs manager, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge

• Jennifer Eplett Reilly, trustee and co-founder, City Year Inc./founding chair, New Schools for Baton Rouge

• Dima Ghawi, leadership keynote speaker & executive coach, Dima Ghawi LLC

• Camille Manning-Broome, president and CEO, Center for Planning Excellence

• Robyn Merrick, vice president for external affairs, Southern University and A&M College

• Caroline Roemer, executive director, Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools

• Donna Saurage, sole manager, CCC Holding LLC

• Kathy Trahan, president and CEO, Alliance Safety Council

• Raedtha Vasquez, partner, Jones Walker LLP

• Colleen Waguespack, owner and founder, Colleen Waguespack Interiors/Fig & Dove

A luncheon for the honorees will be held on Tuesday, May 21. The event is sponsored by Business First Bank, Kean Miller, Lee Michael’s Fine Jewelry, NAI Latter & Blum and Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge. Get more information and tickets.