Meet Lana Crump, an influential woman in business

Is AI right for a law firm?

It’s one of the many critical decisions that Lana Crump has tackled in her role as a partner and general counsel for Kean Miller.

She stepped into the position four years ago at the urging of firm leadership. Today, she advises Kean Miller on a variety of legal issues, including by reviewing firm contracts and providing insights into ethical and conflict issues involving client matters. She is one of Business Report’s nine 2024 Influential Women in Business honorees.

Crump also is a voice for best practices when it comes to implementing new tools in the legal space—with AI being high on the list.

