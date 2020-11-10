Meet Agilify founders Nhi Nguyen and Jeremy Starns 

A native of Vietnam raised in Baton Rouge, Nhi Nguyen double majored in zoology and computer science at LSU. After earning a master’s degree in bioinformatics in Georgia, she returned home to Louisiana, accepting a job with a DNA unit post-Katrina helping to identify deceased hurricane victims.

Wanting to stay in Louisiana, Nguyen started working for a consulting firm, Sparkhound, where she met Jeremy Starns. Starns, a Denham Springs native who previously worked in Washington, D.C., and Nguyen saw how they could apply Agile, a methodology process used in software development, to other businesses outside of the realm of information technology or software development.

“We have a tool belt of techniques, and depending on the problem brought to us, we apply the right methodology to the right situation,” Nguyen says.

Nguyen and Starns, along with a third partner who is no longer involved, launched Agilify in February 2016. Initially, they primarily worked in the private sector, but as a small minority-owned business consultancy, they were able to apply for certain certifications that have helped them take on state government work. Additionally, they’ve pushed to partner the company with larger out-of-state contractors that need their specific expertise.

“Nhi and I are aligned in that we both like to see outcomes,” Starns says. “We get to focus on specific projects that we know we’ll see an outcome from. As an entrepreneur, we can choose to go find that kind of work. We’re intentional about seeking out projects that provide that kind of assistance to other companies.” Read the full story from the latest edition of Business Report.