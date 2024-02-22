Medical office building proposed for corner of Jefferson and Bluebonnet

A new medical office building is being proposed for the Jefferson Highway corridor, according to public records.

Developer Bryant Voth filed an application with the Planning Commission to have property at the corner of Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Road rezoned from single-family residential use to medical use.

The commission will consider the rezoning request at its March 18 meeting.

A sale is pending on the cleared 1.47-acre property, according to an online listing advertising the property for $1.1 million. Paul Burns of Burns & Co. is the selling agent. David Z. Richardson is listed as the property owner on the rezoning application.

Voth tells Daily Report that it’s still early in the development process, and details on plans for the property are limited. More information is expected to be available after it is rezoned.