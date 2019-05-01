Medical marijuana hitting Louisiana shelves May 27

Liquid medical marijuana could hit the shelves of Louisiana’s nine authorized pharmacies the last week of May, the Monroe News Star reports.

Officials with the LSU AgCenter and its growing partner GB Sciences of Louisiana say they’re on track to deliver cannabis on May 27, two weeks after the target May 15 deadline Louisiana pharmacists wanted.

That timeline depends on the product passing the final of three tests in the lab of the cannabis-regulating Louisiana Department of Agriculture. The product has already been cleared of metals and residual solvents in the first two tests and now awaits clearance for pesticides.

The update comes after a lengthy standstill in production that was recently brought to light as state Commissioner of Agriculture Mike Strain and the LSU AgCenter fought over issues related to GBSL.

Tensions peaked in early March, when Strain publicly accused LSU and GBSL of breaking state law by moving some of its cannabis product into two rooms at its growing facility without first agreeing to a list of regulatory conditions. LSU then countered that LDAF was overstepping its authority, having granted the request to move the plants in writing. The issue was resolved in late March, with LSU and GBSL announcing they would move forward with full production.

Meanwhile, the House Health and Welfare Committee today considered a bill by Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, that would add inhalation as a method of delivery. Current law only allows medical marijuana products that can’t be smoked or vaped in e-cigarettes.

A stakeholders meeting to discuss the progress of the state’s medical marijuana program is also scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday at the LDAF headquarters.

Read the original story from the Monroe News Star.