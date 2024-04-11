Med spas are expanding in the Capital Region, but are they safe?

When Dr. Leone Elliott opened his medical spa Healthcare Gallery and Wellness Spa in 2014, his business was one of a small handful of med spas in Baton Rouge. Ten years later, there are at least 40 medical spas in the Capital Region.

As Business Report writes in its latest issue, the demand for services like Botox, IV treatments and weight loss injections is higher than ever. Many local med spa owners attribute the growing popularity to social media, accessibility and affordability.

There are 3.6 million posts under #medspa on Instagram. People can get a behind-the-scenes look at treatments and ask professionals questions from their phones. As awareness spreads about these services, sales continue to climb.

Read the full story from Business Report, which examines how medical spas have grown through the Capital Region.