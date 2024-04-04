Measures meant to help tackle insurance crisis deferred by House committee

Two proposals looking to improve Louisiana’s insurance market were paused by the House Insurance Committee on Wednesday, The Center Square reports.

House Resolution 524 by Rep. Matthew Willard, D-New Orleans, aimed to remove the 10% premium surcharge on policies administered by the state’s insurer of last resort, the Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation. The surcharges are designed to compel property owners to find policies on the open market.

The other measure—House Bill 513, by Rep. Joseph Stagni, R-Kenner—would have required the state insurance commissioner to conduct a financial analysis and hold a public hearing if a rate filing by an insurance carrier has a target rate of return or expected profit that exceeds 10%.

Willard maintains that the market is not competitive.

“Many of our constituents can’t get a private company to write their policy,” he says. “And because the state has failed to provide them with a competitive insurance market, they’re paying this 10% premium charge.”

Joe Sciortino, chief financial officer of Citizens, says the legislation would have a negative effect on the corporation’s ability to procure reinsurance, a financial protection for insurance carriers. He also says one of the aspects that makes Louisiana attractive to reinsurance providers is that lawmakers have never suppressed rates, such as in Florida.

Citizens is the state’s fourth-largest carrier in terms of policies, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Insurance, with $103 million in written premiums. It increased its premiums by 63% in 2023 due to rising reinsurance rates.

