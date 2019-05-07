MCM Plastics planning $2.7M Livingston Parish plant expansion

MCM Plastics is making a more than $2.7 million capital investment in Livingston Parish to expand its plastics manufacturing operations in Holden, Louisiana Economic Development announced today.

A fixture in Holden for two decades, the company culls plastic residue from high-volume producers and recycles the excess materials for use by its customers.

Through the project, MCM Plastics will add five new direct jobs with an average annual salary of more than $27,000. LED estimates the project also will result in 14 new indirect jobs, for a total of 19 new jobs in Livingston Parish and the surrounding area.

MCM Plastics operates a 100,000-square-foot plant located just north of U.S. Highway 190 on Dan Pierson Road. The expansion will add a new dryer system to the existing plant by this summer. In a second phase, MCM Plastics plans to bring online an additional dryer and build 25,000 square feet of new warehouse space.

The Livingston Economic Development Council and LED began discussing the potential project with MCM Plastics in January 2019. The company is expected to apply for Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program to support its expansion. See the full announcement.